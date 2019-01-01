BorgBase
Encrypted with Your Own Key
Append-Only Mode – Secured with 2FA
Compression and Deduplication
A Specialized Hosting Service for BorgBackup

Best suited for daily server- and workstation backups. For macOS, Linux and *BSD.
Secure

Your backups are encrypted at all times. We never see the content of your backups. Use append-only mode and two-factor authentication (2FA) to protect existing backups, even if your local machine is compromised.

We also implement the data protection measures outlined by the EU's GDPR and you can choose between the EU and North America as backup location.

Simple

Manage all your backup repositories in one place via web interface or API. Monitor usage, quotas and security settings. Choose to be alerted about stale backups via Email, Pushover or Webhook call.

We provide copy-paste commands and templates for Borg and Borg-backed clients, like Borgmatic (command line) and Vorta (macOS/Linux desktop).

Open Source

Borg was open-sourced in 2010 and is supported by a large community of developers. When using our service, you can choose to make a monthly donation to the project's Bountysource.

We are also sponsoring development of the open source Vorta desktop GUI for Borg.

Easy repository management

Key information about all your backups in one place.

Benefits compared to other Backup Solutions:

Encrypted and Append-Only
Existing archives are secure even if the client is compromised. Every repository is isolated.
Monitoring Included
Get notified, when backups stop working. No surprises when you actually need a backup.
Compression and Deduplication
Efficient transfer and lower space usage. Only upload new and compressed files.
Flexible Key Management
Assign any number of SSH keys to a repo. Grant full- or append-only access.
Free and Open Source since 2010
Maintained by 150+ developers. No vendor lock-in. Use any client you like.
Simple and Easy Management
A web interface to manage backup repositories for multiple servers and workstations.
No Hidden Charges
You only pay for data stored after compression and deduplication. No other charges.
API Access for Easy Automation
Use our API to manage your backups. Automatically set up backup space for new machines.

Secure your data from just $2/month or $.005/GB/month

Unlimited free trial (5 GB and 2 repos) after signing up. Custom plans available. No API or data charges.

Monitoring and Alerts

Get notified via email, Pushover or webhook call, when backups fail.

Designed with Security in Mind

Secure settings with two-factor authentication. Protect existing archives with append-only mode.

Configuration Assistant

Quick setup with pre-filled Borg commands and templates for Borgmatic.

Company info
We have 10+ years of experience in building and hosting boutique web services and backups for clients from all over the world. Manuel Riel, the founder is a solution-driven tech entrepreneur, whose previous projects include stochastic optimization for energy companies and open source invoice processing.
Contact us
Get in touch regarding any feedback or questions.
iViveLabs Ltd.
118 Lockhart Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong
hello@borgbase.com