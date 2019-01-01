Simple and Secure Offsite Backups
A Specialized Hosting Service for BorgBackupBest suited for daily server- and workstation backups. For macOS, Linux and *BSD.
Your backups are encrypted at all times. We never see the content of your backups. Use append-only mode and two-factor authentication (2FA) to protect existing backups, even if your local machine is compromised.
We also implement the data protection measures outlined by the EU's GDPR and you can choose between the EU and North America as backup location.
Manage all your backup repositories in one place via web interface or API. Monitor usage, quotas and security settings. Choose to be alerted about stale backups via Email, Pushover or Webhook call.
We provide copy-paste commands and templates for Borg and Borg-backed clients, like Borgmatic (command line) and Vorta (macOS/Linux desktop).
Borg was open-sourced in 2010 and is supported by a large community of developers. When using our service, you can choose to make a monthly donation to the project's Bountysource.
We are also sponsoring development of the open source Vorta desktop GUI for Borg.
What our Users say:
I have tried out your service and I must say: I am thoroughly impressed! This is a very good service, very convenient to use, the guided setup is also great.
I've been looking for a hosted borg solution for some time now, really impressed with borgbase.com, Really easy to use.
Easy repository management
Key information about all your backups in one place.
Benefits compared to other Backup Solutions:
Secure your data from just $2/month or $.005/GB/month
Unlimited free trial (5 GB and 2 repos) after signing up. Custom plans available. No API or data charges.
Small$25/yearBilled annually, 30 days refund
Great for freelancers and road warriors with a single laptop.
Medium$80/yearBilled annually, 30 days refund
For power users with multiple laptops or larger servers.
Large$12.5/monthBilled $150/year or $15/month
Perfect for backing up larger servers or a company NAS.
Enterprise
Custom packages and deployments for larger operations.
Get in touch for a custom quote.
Prices are exclusive of VAT. For European customers VAT will be added during checkout.
Monitoring and Alerts
Get notified via email, Pushover or webhook call, when backups fail.
Designed with Security in Mind
Secure settings with two-factor authentication. Protect existing archives with append-only mode.
Configuration Assistant
Quick setup with pre-filled Borg commands and templates for Borgmatic.